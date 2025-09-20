Gunshots fired into ABC affiliate station in Sacramento, California, police say

Police say a gunman fired at least three shots at an ABC news station in Sacramento, California, on Friday.

Police say bullets struck windows at ABC10, an affiliate station owned by Tegna, Inc., on Friday afternoon. There were no injuries in the incident.

🚨🚨POLICE ACTIVITY🚨🚨



Just after 1:30pm, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Broadway. Responding officers observed at least three gunshots into a window of the building. The building was occupied and fortunately, nobody was injured.



There is no… pic.twitter.com/A7HDYAsQf2 — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) September 19, 2025

It is not clear how many shots were fired and police said they did not have information concerning a perpetrator or a motive.

According to police, a vehicle drove by as shots were fired and then quickly left the scene.

"This is unacceptable behavior," Sacramento Police Department public information officer Anthony Gamble said in comments to CBS News. "And so you know, to those that may have been responsible for this, and I hope you see this, we're not going to stop looking for you. This is unacceptable behavior. It's not going to be tolerated in Sacramento."

Members of the public gathered outside the ABC10 station on Thursday to protest ABC's indefinite pulling of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following comments Kimmel made about the response to the shooting death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

It is not clear if the shooting on Friday is related to ABC's decision to pull Kimmel's show. ABC10 in Sacramento is not owned by ABC.

RELATED STORY | What we know about Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled indefinitely from ABC

Two local media companies — Nexstar and Sinclair — announced Wednesday they would not air Kimmel's show on their ABC-affiliated stations. Statements from the companies called his comments offensive, inappropriate and insensitive. In a separate post, Sinclair also called for Kimmel to make a personal donation to the Kirk family and Turning Point USA.

Facing the loss of distribution and the criticism, ABC followed suit, pre-empting Kimmel's show on all ABC stations indefinitely, including those owned by Scripps News Group's parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company.