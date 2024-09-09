Some Kentucky schools close as search for suspect in highway shooting continues

Several schools in Kentucky are closed Monday as a shooter remains at large.

The gunman shot five people in Laurel County on Saturday. Two others were injured in a crash related to the incident. Authorities have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Joseph Couch, who they believe is armed and dangerous.

Kentucky State Police announced Monday a $5,000 reward is being offered for any information on Couch's whereabouts that lead to his arrest.

While the manhunt continues by police, schools in the area are taking an "abundance of caution" by shutting down for the day.

The closures affect a significant number of schools. The area schools that are closed Monday or are operating virtually include:



Barbourville Independent Schools

Clay County Public Schools

Corbin Independent Schools

East Bernstadt Independent Schools

EKU-Corbin, operating virtually

EKU-Manchester, operating virtually

Jackson County Public Schools

Knox County Public Schools

Laurel County Public Schools

Leslie County Schools

Lincoln County Public Schools

Pineville Independent School District

Red Bird Christian School

Rockcastle County Schools

Somerset Community College (Laurel Campus)

Union Commonwealth University, operating virtually/remotely

Whitley County School District

Williamsburg Independent Schools

In an update Sunday, authorities reported during a 9 p.m. live stream that Couch has a military background as he served in the National Guard for at least four years.

Further, authorities said that they "don't want to leave any stones unturned" amid the search efforts.

Officials added that Couch did obtain a firearm legally in London on Saturday. They said the paperwork that Couch had on the firearm confirms that.

Law enforcement searched Couch's home Sunday.

Officials are searching thousands of acres of land which they described as "rough terrain".

An official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that law enforcement officers are doing "everything they can" to find the suspect and that they will not stop until Couch is found.

Law enforcement has said that there will be increased patrols in the area, and they are getting assistance from a number of different agencies.

According to Public Affairs Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the shooting is not believed to have been targeted.

Acciardo confirmed in a press conference that although the shooting had been planned, the victims had not been chosen specifically.

Along with a gun and vehicle, a cellphone has also been recovered with its battery removed, preventing any effort at pinging it.

Although tips about Joseph Couch’s location have come in from multiple counties, Acciardo believed those were inaccurate and that Couch is still in the area. However, he encourages the public to continue contacting authorities with information and potential sightings.

The victims were hospitalized in stable condition early Sunday, but some had serious injuries, authorities said.

Acciardo said that one victim was shot in the face, and another had a serious injury to their arm.

The priority of authorities, Acciardo said, remains arresting Couch safely. He remains optimistic about the search.

“He’s out there. He’s behind a tree or under a rock cliff or something. We just need to stumble upon him, safely,” he said.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said that of the five victims, none were from Laurel County.

Weddle emphasized the need to “address the growing crisis of mental health issues in this country.”

“My heart is to see that my community is whole again. That people understand that this travesty, this act of violence doesn’t define us as a community,” he said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Lexington.