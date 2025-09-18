Education Dept. unveils nationwide civics push led by conservative coalition

The Department of Education announced it has partnered with dozens of conservative groups, including Turning Point USA, to promote patriotic civics lessons in schools.

The department called the America 250 Civics Education Coalition a “landmark initiative” dedicated to “renewing patriotism, strengthening civic knowledge, and advancing a shared understanding of America’s founding principles in schools across the nation.”

According to the department, the initiative will be led by the America First Policy Institute, a group closely aligned with conservative causes and President Donald Trump. The institute has advocated reducing the department’s role while expanding school vouchers.

It has also opposed state policies that allow transgender females to compete against girls in sports.

In addition to Turning Point USA and the America First Policy Institute, other notable conservative groups involved include Moms for America, PragerU and the Heritage Foundation.

Through the program, Education Secretary Linda McMahon said grants will be awarded to “promote a civic education that teaches American history, values, and geography with an unbiased approach.”

“In the American system, educated citizens who know their rights and embrace their responsibilities cooperate to build a more perfect union,” McMahon said. “It is imperative to promote an education system that teaches future generations honestly about America’s founding principles, political institutions, and rich history. To truly understand American values, the tireless work it has taken to live up to them, and this country’s exceptional place in world history is the best way to inspire an informed patriotism and love of country.”

It is unclear how grants will be administered, as federal law prohibits the Department of Education from imposing “any direction, supervision, or control over the curriculum program of instruction, administration, or personnel of any educational institution, school, or school system.”