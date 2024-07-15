Homeland Security secretary discusses changes after assassination attempt against Trump

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas took questions from reporters Monday about the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, which injured Trump, killed a rally attendee and injured two others.

Speaking during a White House press briefing, Mayorkas did not directly say how the U.S. Secret Service might change its approach to outdoor events in light of Saturday's shooting. But he said it will factor into the agency's decision-making as campaign season continues.

"The Secret Service and the entire community is constantly assessing the threat environment, the threat landscape, and making adjustments accordingly," Mayorkas told Scripps News. "And so that is a factor in our assessment of the landscape."

Mayorkas declined to discuss specifics about the Saturday shooting while investigations are ongoing. He said the Secret Service is adjusting its practices to keep Trump, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris safe. Mayorkas has also said Trump's newly-announced vice presidential pick, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, would receive an "appropriate" level of Secret Service protection.

"I have 100% confidence in the United States Secret Service," Mayorkas said. "And what you saw on stage on Saturday, with respect to individuals putting their own lives at risk for the protection of another, is exactly what the American public should see every single day."

Questions remain after assassination attempt

Scripps News has confirmed from a Secret Service source that the rooftop from which the gunman shot Trump and others had not been swept by the agency.

The source said that because the rooftop was outside the Secret Service's secure perimeter, its security was left to local law enforcement.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer announced on Monday the committee would hear from U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle on July 22.

"Questions remain about how a rooftop within proximity to President Trump was left unsecure,” said Comer. “Americans demand answers from Director Kimberly Cheatle about these security lapses and how we can prevent this from happening again."

