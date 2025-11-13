Jesse Jackson battling longtime neurodegenerative disease, hospitalized

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson is in the hospital under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, a neurodegenerative condition he was diagnosed with last year.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said the 84-year-old has experienced symptoms of the disease for more than a decade. He was originally diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The condition often causes balance problems and difficulty aiming the eyes.

Jackson rose to national prominence in the 1960s advocating for racial equity, economic justice and voting rights, working closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The exact reason for his current hospitalization was not disclosed.

The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said that his son Yusef D. Jackson, who is the group's chief operating officer will continue to lead the organization.