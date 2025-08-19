Knockoff Labubu dolls pose a choking hazard, CPSC warns

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning families to watch out for counterfeit Labubu plush dolls, also known as “Lafufus.”

Labubu, a character from a popular designer toy line created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, has recently gained popularity in the U.S.

The CPSC says knockoff dolls and plush keychains can pose a choking hazard.

“CPSC has also received reports of fake Labubu dolls that break apart easily, releasing small pieces that can become choking hazards,” the agency said in a statement.

Federal investigators said shipments of the counterfeit toys have come from China. A request has been made to seize thousands of units for violating federal regulations on toys with small parts.

“These fake Labubu dolls are dangerous, illegal, and have no place in American homes,” CPSC Acting Chairman Peter A. Feldman said. “No parent should have to wonder if a toy will stop their child from breathing. Protect your children and buy only from reputable sellers.”

Earlier this month, the Better Business Bureau also warned about fake Labubu dolls. The BBB said some consumers reported buying from websites promoted on apps like TikTok as selling authentic dolls, only to see the sites disappear after orders were placed.