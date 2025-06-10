Marines, National Guard deployment to LA will cost $134 million, official says

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth says the California National Guard and Marines will remain deployed in Los Angeles for about two months to help "maintain the peace" following days of — sometimes violent — protests against federal immigration crackdowns.

The acting comptroller of the Department of Defense estimates the deployment will cost approximately $134 million. But during a House budget hearing on Capitol Hill, Hegseth said his department has a 13% budget increase to cover the costs associated with contingencies like this.

The defense secretary also defended some of the images circulating online that show National Guard members sleeping on the floor of federal buildings in Los Angeles. Hegseth said the Pentagon is overseeing the operation to ensure that troops have sufficient food, water and housing.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Newsom says Trump ‘wanted chaos,’ sends 800 more officers amid ICE protests

His comments come as downtown Los Angeles has been designated an unlawful protest zone following days of unrest in response to raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Then under the directive of President Donald Trump, some 4,000 National Guard troops, along with 700 Marines, were dispatched to the area to help protect federal buildings and resources.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have repeatedly criticized the deployment of the troops, stating that it is only exacerbating tensions in the streets. California has also filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that the White House overstepped its authority.

IN RELATED NEWS | Singer Finneas says he was tear gassed during Los Angeles protests

"U.S. Marines serve a valuable purpose for this country — defending democracy. They are not political pawns," Newsom said in a statement. "The Secretary of Defense is illegally deploying them onto American streets so Trump can have a talking point at his parade this weekend. It’s a blatant abuse of power. We will sue to stop this. The Courts and Congress must act. Checks and balances are crumbling. This is a red line — and they’re crossing it. WAKE UP!"

Under Newsom’s directive, more than 640 California Highway Patrol officers will assist LAPD with protest response and highway safety operations. Additional deputies from surrounding jurisdictions have also been deployed to support LAPD's efforts.

President Trump, meanwhile, has called the protesters "insurrectionists" and defended his decision to deploy troops to the area. He has also hinted at invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 to allow further federal intervention.

"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now," President Trump said in a statement.