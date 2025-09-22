Officials find human skull in luggage at Tampa airport, traveler claimed it was for 'ritual'

Spooky season is a year-round affair for the Transportation Safety Administration. Customs agents found what appeared to be human remains in someone's luggage during a routine check last week at Tampa International Airport.

According to a post on X from Carlos Martel, a director of field operations with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the traveler had declared 10 cigars in their luggage.

However, CBP specialists found a foil-wrapped duffel bag containing what appeared to be human remains — including part of a skull.

"The traveler claimed the items were for rituals, but due to serious health risks, the items were seized and destroyed," said Martel.

The bag also contained prohibited plants and more cigars than declared, officials said.

"At @CBP, we never know what baggage may hold, but smugglers should know we’ll always have a bone to pick," Martel added.