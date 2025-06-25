Toy prices rise amid Trump tariffs; bigger hikes possible

Toy prices are on the rise.

Prices for dolls, stuffed animals, building blocks and games rose 2.2% between April and May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Analysts say the increase is unprecedented and largely driven by new U.S. trade policies.

Roughly 75% of toys sold in the United States are imported from China, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Those goods are currently subject to a 30% tariff, and prices could rise further after a 90-day pause ends in August, unless the two countries reach a new agreement.

RELATED STORY | Trump claims trade deal with China is 'done,' hints at tariff changes

The United States and China have gone back and forth this year, adjusting tariff rates multiple times.

In May, the U.S. lowered its tariff rate on Chinese goods from 145% to 30%, while China agreed to reduce its rate on U.S. goods to 10%.

Days later, President Trump announced that a "deal with China is done," though he noted it was still subject to final approval. Under the proposed agreement, Chinese goods would face a 55% tariff, while U.S. goods exported to China would be subject to a 10% rate.

