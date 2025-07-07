Trump calls Musk a 'train wreck' after billionaire proposes creating third party

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk are once again engaged in a public feud over the sweeping tax and spending package dubbed the “big, beautiful bill,” which was signed into law on Saturday.

Musk, who previously served as an adviser to the president and led the Department of Government Efficiency, has been a frequent critic of the legislation, warning it would add trillions to the national debt.

“What the heck was the point of @DOGE if he’s just going to increase the debt by $5 trillion?” Musk posted on X, referring to the government agency he once led.

Musk also floated the idea of forming a third political party.

“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party—and you shall have it!” Musk declared. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

President Trump responded by accusing Musk of having gone “off the rails” and turning into a “train wreck.”

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States,” President Trump said in a post. “The system seems not designed for them. The one thing third parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS—and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats.”

This isn’t the first clash between President Trump and Musk since the billionaire stepped down from his government post.

In June, the two sparred after Musk again criticized the “big, beautiful bill.” The exchange grew increasingly personal, with Musk suggesting the president had ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In response, President Trump proposed slashing Musk’s federal contracts and subsidies to save “billions and billions” of dollars.

While Musk hasn’t directly linked Trump to Epstein in this latest round, he did share memes mocking what he portrayed as the administration’s lack of transparency around the case.

