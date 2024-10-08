Watch: Steamboat Geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park

The world’s tallest geyser — Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone National Park — sprang to life this week for the first time in several months.

It reportedly began erupting shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday. It's the first eruption of Steamboat Geyser since July 15, 2024.

Jill Valley with Scripps News Missoula captured video of the geyser below:

Steamboat Geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park

Geyser watchers and lucky park visitors have thrilled at Steamboat’s spectacular eruptions. It can shoot water, steam, mud, and rock 300 feet or more into the air.

Throughout history, the Steamboat's eruptions have been sporadic, with some years seeing more eruptions than others.

According to the Yellowstone National Park website, the geyser erupted quite frequently between 1982 and 1983, when it saw dozens of eruptions. However, the 1990s and late 2000s was a more dormant period with years between single eruptions.

Then in March 2018, after a nearly four-year dormancy, Steamboat began erupting again somewhat regularly.

“This is one of those aspects of geysers," said Dr. Mike Poland, the scientist in charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory. "Most of them are really unpredictable, so you have to enjoy it while you can.”

In Yellowstone National Park’s recorded history, only two other geysers have exceeded Steamboat in size: Excelsior Geyser in Midway Geyser Basin and Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin.