Van Leeuwen announces search for Lead Ice Cream Taster

If you’ve always wanted to create your own ice cream flavor, now is your chance!

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is looking for a Lead Ice Cream Taster to help celebrate its 15th anniversary. The chosen taster will be flown to New York City to help the team create new flavors. The contest winner will also get a pint of every flavor, along with merchandise and free ice cream for an entire year.

The LICT (as Van Leeuwen calls it) will help create a new ice cream flavor and receive shipments of different flavors for “quality control” and to test flavors that are already in development.

To apply, submit a video now through 11:59 p.m. ET on July 6 explaining why you should be chosen. Anyone can enter, but definitely check the rules to make sure you’re meeting all requirements.

You’ll need to explain why you love ice cream, talk about your favorite Van Leeuwen flavor and tell the company why you want the gig. While it’s not a requirement, you’ll get bonus points if you incorporate Van Leeuwen into your video somehow, so you might want to pick up some ice cream before filming.

Once you’ve created your video, submit it to the company via email. You can find more details on how to apply by visiting their website.

Adobe

A winner will be chosen and notified by July 10, then flown to New York City on July 17-19. If applying, you’ll need to make sure you can take a trip within a week of finding out you got the job. And if you’re under 18, your parent or guardian must be your guest.

You will get a three-day, two-night stay at the Wythe Hotel near the Van Leeuwen factory in Brooklyn, during which you’ll spend time with the Research and Development team and watch a production run. You’ll also be treated to a scoop shop tour with CEO Ben Van Leeuwen.

You’ll even get to join co-founders Ben and Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill on the brand’s ice cream truck on July 18 to give out free ice cream at the spot where Van Leeuwen got its start in 2008: Greene & Prince Streets in SoHo.

And that’s just the kickoff. After the trip, you’ll help brainstorm ice cream flavor ideas and get monthly shipments of flavors. You’ll also get the chance to create your own ice cream special.

Adobe

Wondering if your ideas for a new ice cream are a bit out there? Don’t worry! Van Leeuwen is definitely up for trying things that may seem a bit wacky.

After all, the brand created Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream in 2021 and Hidden Valley ranch-flavored ice cream last year — and has gone viral for its unusual flavors.

Will you be applying for the job of Van Leeuwen’s Lead Ice Cream Taster? Good luck!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.