Vehicle crashes into Billings house

BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Billings West End home on Wednesday.

Police were called to 2202 13th Street West at about 2:40 p.m. for a report of a northbound vehicle that crashed into a residence.

The vehicle appears to be either an SUV or a mini-van.

In a social media post, police said they believed the driver may have suffered a medical problem, and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The house was occupied but no one was injured.

There is no word at this point on the amount of damage to the house.

Police are continuing to investigate.