Menu

Watch
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Vehicle crashes into Billings house

items.[0].image.alt
David Jay - MTN
Vehicle crashes into Billings house
Vehicle crashes into Billings house
Vehicle crashes into Billings house
Vehicle crashes into Billings house
Posted at 6:46 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 20:52:15-04

BILLINGS — Billings police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a Billings West End home on Wednesday.

Police were called to 2202 13th Street West at about 2:40 p.m. for a report of a northbound vehicle that crashed into a residence.

The vehicle appears to be either an SUV or a mini-van.

In a social media post, police said they believed the driver may have suffered a medical problem, and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

The house was occupied but no one was injured.

There is no word at this point on the amount of damage to the house.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stream Local News Anytime