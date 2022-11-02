VIDEO: Wall collapses at Continental Pit in Butte

BUTTE — The east wall of the Continental Pit at Montana Resources in Butte collapsed at around 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Officials with Montana Resources say they've been monitoring the wall for several months and expected it to collapse. There were no injuries or damage to equipment, and operations will not be interrupted at the Butte mine.
The Continental Pit is near the Berkeley Pit, on the same Montana Resources property.
Watch a time-lapse of the wall crumbling down:
Wall collapses at Continental Pit in Butte
