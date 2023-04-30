Warmer and dry conditions expected for the upcoming week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The weekend began on a dry and warm note. Temperatures reached the upper 60’s on Saturday across most of North Central Montana, and that trend of warmth will continue into the rest of the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are expected to stay into the upper 60’s and 70’s, and in some places even up into the 80’s into the next work week.

A chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms is also forecasted for the middle to the end of next week, taking over the break of dry conditions that will be seen throughout the weekend and into the start of the upcoming week.

A deep, upper-level ridge will move eastward through Montana, bringing in dry conditions and warmer temperatures while a cyclone of low-pressure barely misses the state and travels southward.

MTN News

The warmer temperatures will result in higher elevation snow melt which will cause rivers, creeks, and small streams to rise but not enough to cause concern for flooding at this time. An upper-level trough is predicted to move into the region around Thursday and bringing the scattered rain and thunderstorm showers.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and dry with lows in the 40’s. Light, 6-9 mph wind.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the 70’s and light, 5-10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the 70’s and 5-10 mph wind.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the 70’s with 6-9 mph winds.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s.

THURSDAY: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70’s.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60’s.

MTN News