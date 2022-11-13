Watch the Cats-Griz game on KRTV on Saturday

The biggest football game of the year in Montana just got even bigger. ESPN's College GameDay announced on Sunday that the show will be making the trip to Bozeman for the 121st "Brawl of the Wild" on Saturday, November 19, between the University of Montana Grizzlies and the Montana State University Bobcats.

College GameDay previews the college football landscape with an on-site studio at the campus. It will be the first time the popular pre-game show has made the trek to either Montana school.

Kick-off for Cats-Griz is at noon on Saturday, November 19, and the game will be broadcast on KRTV.

And before the game, watch our special Big Sky Showdown on Friday, November 18, at 6pm, or on Saturday at 11 a.m. right before the game.

NOTE FOR FANS OF "JEOPARDY!" AND "WHEEL OF FORTUNE": Game 5 of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions will air on KRTV at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, followed by a new episode of "Wheel Of Fortune."



