Increasing clouds and dry conditions are in the forecast for the last day of 2025 as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s across central Montana Wednesday. It will even be relatively mild at midnight when 2026 arrives with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

2025 ends mild and dry in Montana- Wednesday, December 31

An inversion will keep the Helena Valley cooler with high temperatures in the 30s. Low clouds and fogs will also keep the Hi-Line east of Havre cooler in the 20s and 30s.

The mild and dry trend will continue into the first day of 2026, but rain and mountain snow showers move in Thursday night along and west of the Continental Divide. It will stay unsettled through the weekend into the beginning of next week, but a big storm is not anticipated across the state.

Stronger winds will return to the Rocky Mountain Front during the upcoming weekend. Outside of the mountains, seasonably mild and mostly dry conditions are expected to continue.

