Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

2025 ends mild and dry in Montana

Day Planner
MTN News
Day Planner
Helena Planner
Highs Today
Highs Today
Snow Forecast
Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day
Posted
and last updated

Increasing clouds and dry conditions are in the forecast for the last day of 2025 as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s across central Montana Wednesday. It will even be relatively mild at midnight when 2026 arrives with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Today's Forecast:

2025 ends mild and dry in Montana- Wednesday, December 31
Highs Today
Highs Today

An inversion will keep the Helena Valley cooler with high temperatures in the 30s. Low clouds and fogs will also keep the Hi-Line east of Havre cooler in the 20s and 30s.

Day Planner
Helena Planner

The mild and dry trend will continue into the first day of 2026, but rain and mountain snow showers move in Thursday night along and west of the Continental Divide. It will stay unsettled through the weekend into the beginning of next week, but a big storm is not anticipated across the state.

Snow Forecast

Stronger winds will return to the Rocky Mountain Front during the upcoming weekend. Outside of the mountains, seasonably mild and mostly dry conditions are expected to continue.

Great Falls 7-day
Helena 7-day
Havre 7-day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App