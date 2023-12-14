40's today as warming trend continues

WEATHER DISCUSSION: The temperatures continue on a warming trend in North Central Montana with highs in the low to upper 40’s and lows in the 20’s. Sunny skies to start out the day with increasing clouds throughout the afternoon and evening hours for some mostly cloudy skies expected tonight. Large scale upper-level ridging over the state leaves North Central and SW MT with dry conditions and winds on the lighter side. Relative humidity remains in the single digits and teens overnight.

Some patchy low clouds and fog are possible this morning in the Helena valleys. A weak upper-level trough opens from a closed low today, increasing clouds and prompting lighter breezy conditions along the Rocky Mountain Front, the Hi-Line, and portions of Central Montana, though the wind gusts don’t look to exceed 20 mph. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday, warming up to 10 to 15 degrees above seasonal averages across North Central MT.

Upper-level ridging amplifies Friday and Saturday as the disturbance and upper low move out of the area. Expect overall light winds for Friday and sunny skies to North Central MT. Wind gusts up to 40 mph pick up Saturday as daytime highs reach into the 50’s for most of the area. The dry conditions and above-average temperatures will continue well into the upcoming work week. A low over on the Pacific has the potential to bring light mountain snow back to the region starting mid-next week but it is too soon to tell.

MTN News

MTN News

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds then mostly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows in the 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds with gusts up to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny then partly cloudy with highs in the 40’s and lows around 30. 5 to 10 mph winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s. Breezy, gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s. 5 to 10 mph winds.

MONDAY: Partly sunny then mostly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 30’s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny then partly cloudy with highs in 50’s and lows in 20’s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in 40’s.

