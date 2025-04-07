Warmer on Monday before more cooling

WEATHER DISCUSSION: More mild and dry conditions were seen to finish the weekend out, with high temperatures peaking in the 60’s and low 70’s on Sunday. Expect low temperatures tonight once again in the low to upper-30’s with mostly clear skies and winds remaining on the lighter side.

70-degree temperatures likely on Monday before more cooling

Amplified upper-level ridging will being to deflate tonight as a series of upper-level disturbances move in across the Pacific Northwest beginning tomorrow on Monday. Temperatures however, will continue to trend warmer in the meantime, peaking tomorrow in the upper-60’s and 70’s.

A Pacific cold front moves through sometime late Monday/Monday night which will begin cooling the region down, closer to normal for Tuesday and Wednesday. More conditions are changing Monday night as well with the passage of the cold front, including low-end chances for showers or isolated thunderstorms and another round of breezy conditions, this being the largest concern heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.

The period for the strongest winds across the western plains looks to be Tuesday afternoon (west) and Wednesday morning (east). Max gusts will likely peak up to the 40-50 mph range at their strongest. A a few instances of showers and snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday will mostly take place in the mountains. While enough instability will exist for a rumble of thunder, it appears to be an isolated risk at this time. Light snow amounts and timing of snow showers (mainly during the day) does not appear conducive for widespread impacts.

Upper-level ridging briefly reenters towards the latter half of the week beginning on Wednesday night and lasting through at least Friday morning. This will allow for the temperatures to warm back up and keep the region dry. It is likely that next weekend will see another round of cooling temperatures and active weather.

