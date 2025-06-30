90-degree temperatures on the way

WATCH THE FORECAST:

Warmer temperatures ahead this week

An upper-level ridge builds in over North-central, Central, and Southwestern Montana. This will gradually warm up temperatures and bring mostly dry weather to the area. High temperatures tomorrow continue to climb into the 80’s and 90’s with sunny to mostly sunny skies. The winds remain on the lighter side, around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Stormtracker Weather

On Tuesday the upper-level ridge remains over the region. This combined with southwest flow aloft will bring showers and thunderstorms mainly to Southwest Montana. On Wednesday, an upper-level disturbance and southwest flow aloft will bring more isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorm possibilities to the area. Tuesday through Wednesday will be the hottest days of year so far.

A cold front will move through Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, bringing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to Central and Southwestern Montana. These storm chances continue into the weekend. High temperatures take a small dip Thursday through the weekend, with high temperatures returning into the 80’s for most areas.

Stormtracker Weather

Stormtracker Weather