90-degree temperatures short-lived for Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Those summer feelings were running high on Saturday, with temperatures in the 80’s to low and mid-90’s across Central and North Central Montana. Apart from isolated showers and thunderstorms, most of the region saw hot and mostly dry conditions. Sunny skies prevailed, and the night is expected to mostly clear conditions with lows in the 50’s.

The only downside to the day was the breezy and gusty wind conditions. The winds sustained around 10-25 mph throughout the day, with gusts reaching 30 mph in some places. The Rocky Mountain Front was a hot spot for a lot of the gusty conditions. Unfortunately, the forecast shows that the wind gusts won’t let up much for the next couple of days which could impact Independence Day celebrations.

An upper-level trough will begin pushing through the region on Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures to Monday and Tuesday. You can expect partly sunny skies and chances for showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day although, highs are expected to be in the mid 60’s to 70’s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, with a low’s in upper 50’s. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, with a highs in mid-80’s. West northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, with a highs in mid-70’s. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

TUESDAY: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a highs in upper 60’s. North wind around 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Sunny, with highs in 80’s.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a highs in 80’s.

