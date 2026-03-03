We were lucky with clear skies across most of Montana for this morning's total lunar eclipse. The total eclipse occurred between 4 and 5 a.m., as the Earth moved between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon.

A beautiful, spring-like Tuesday- Tuesday, March 3

This was the last total lunar eclipse until June 26th, 2029.

MTN News

Today's Forecast:

Today will be another beautiful, spring-like afternoon, with highs in the 50s and 60s. Stronger west-southwest winds sustained at 10-25 mph will blow across the plains.

Clouds increase on Wednesday as a trough moves into the Pacific Northwest, bringing a mix of rain and snow showers to western Montana. The cold front will move east of the Continental Divide Wednesday night, bringing gusty winds and a few showers into Thursday. High temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 30s and 40s from Wednesday to Thursday. The mountains will receive a few inches of snow as snow showers continue throughout the day on Thursday.

It will clear out but remain cool on Friday, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. Wind speeds will increase heading into the weekend under partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s.

