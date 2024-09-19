A beautiful stretch of weather for the final few days of summer

After record-breaking rainfall for parts of central Montana on Wednesday, the storm is pulling away into Saskatchewan. Today will kick-off a stretch of dry and quiet weather, as a drier northwest flow sets in behind the exiting system.

There are still a few lingering showers over the Golden Triangle, as some of that moisture is lagging behind the departing system. Otherwise, most areas enjoy plentiful sunshine along with warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 70s across central and eastern Montana.

A cold front will approach the area on Friday, which will kick up the wind and bring a few showers back into the area. Winds could gust over 30mph Friday afternoon.

Skies will clear Friday night allowing temperatures to fall into the 30s in a lot of areas, bringing the risk of patchy frost. Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid 60s on Saturday.

Starting Sunday, temperatures climb into the lower 70s, and a warming trend is expected to continue through the middle of next week. Daytime highs will reach the mid 70s to low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. The Autumnal Equinox is this Sunday 9/22 at 6:43am. Fall will start with warm and mostly dry conditions.