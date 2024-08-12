A bit stormy this week with typical summertime temperatures

Happy Monday! A nice week coming up temperature wise but each day will come with the chance for a shower/t-storm.

A few stronger thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds, small hail and lightning are possible this afternoon and evening in the Golden Triangle. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s across the area.

A shortwave is going to move through the area on Tuesday, bringing a more widespread round of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It will be pretty breezy at times on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area with wind gusts out of the west and southwest topping 35mph.

Drier conditions for Wednesday and Thursday, with a slim chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the mountains. Temperatures will also cool into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Overall, temperatures will fluctuate between the 70s and 80s across central and eastern Montana each day. Eastern Montana may hit the 90s on Tuesday and for the weekend. A high pressure ridge strengthens to the south for the weekend, which will likely warm temperatures and lower rain chances.