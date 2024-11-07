A bit warmer and lots of sun!

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Temperatures are going to warm up a bit on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Thursday, and in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Friday.

Gusty winds on these two days along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, with the stronger wind expected Friday.

East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy in some areas on these two days, especially in and around Cascade County, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.