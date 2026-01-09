Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A chilly Friday followed by a weekend warmup

MTN News
Posted

Happy Friday! Another cool and blustery day ahead in central and eastern Montana. Highs will be cool in the 30s and lower 40s, but with the wind chill factored in it feels like the 10s and 20s.

An-upper level ridge builds over the West over the weekend. Temperatures warm up to the 40s and 50s. The high pressure ridge continues to strengthen into next week, with spring-like temperatures in the 50s and low 60s from Monday through Wednesday. A cooldown is expected by next Thursday along with the next chance for some precipitation.

We won't be able to escape the wind this weekend. Breezy to windy conditions at times the next several days, especially Sunday into Monday, where gusts over 50 mph are possible.

