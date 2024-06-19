Some record-low temps for June 19 across Montana

The last full day of Spring 2024 brought a rather chilly morning to some areas around Montana.

The following communities had record-low temperatures for June 19th:



Billings: 39° (Old: 42° in 1946)

Cut Bank: 33° (Old: 34° in 1972)

Great Falls: 34° (Old: 38° in 1902/2001)

Lewistown: 34° (Old: 34° in 1978)

Miles City: 37° (Old: 41° in 2020)

Missoula: 35° (Old: 35° in 1996)

The chilly temperatures come just a day or two after a storm brought rain and even snow to some areas.

Great Falls received 1.16 inches of rain at the airport on Tuesday.

Some higher elevations, including Showdown Montana ski area near Neihart, received several inches of snow.

Temperatures will be getting back to seasonal norms as the week progresses - check out the forecast: