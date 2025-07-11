A chilly summer morning gives way to a hot weekend.

It's quite cool this morning with some downright chilly temperatures in a few spots. The wind chill dipped into the 20s at Elk Park earlier this morning and Cut Bank tied a record low temperature. The airport made it down to 37°, tying a record previously set in 1987.

Today is going to be an exceptional day weather-wise, with lighter winds, sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Temperatures will trend back above average for the weekend and it'll stay dry and sunny. High temperatures should reach the upper 80s and low to mid 90s both days. There will be a bit of breeze around both days enhancing the risk of fires a bit.

A cold front treks south across the state on Monday, bringing back the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Then, we'll have a significant cooldown on Tuesday with potentially beneficial rain throughout central Montana. There is the potential for some snow in the higher terrain of Glacier National Park. Well below normal temperatures should be expected with highs in the 60s and potentially 50s in a few spots.

We'll gradually dry out and warm up for the remainder of the week into next weekend.

