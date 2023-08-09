A cold front brings breezy conditions and widespread scattered showers this afternoon and evening.

Happy Wednesday!

Starting today with mostly sunny skies. Cloud cover will increase this afternoon along with a Pacific cold front pushing from west to east into our state. With this cold front will be widespread scattered showers that will enter central Montana this evening and move to eastern Montana during the early hours of Thursday. Today will also be breezy with sustained wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph in some locations. The wind will continue tomorrow with gusts between 30 and 40 mph across Montana. Temperature highs today will be in the 80s and low 90s while tomorrow’s temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s and ranging in the 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the 80s and sustained wind speeds between 5 and 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunny during the day and partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperature highs in the 80s and wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperature highs in the 80s and low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies and warming temperatures with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and temperature highs in the 80s.