A bit cooler on Wednesday, then more heat

Happy Wednesday!

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for far western Montana until 12am Friday and for north-central Montana and southern Montana from 12pm Thursday until 12am Friday. In western Montana, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s tomorrow and Thursday, and in north-central Montana, highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s on Thursday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 12pm to 10pm today and Thursday for the Flathead Reservation. Critical fire weather conditions are expected due to the combination of hot temperatures, breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 12pm Thursday to 10pm/12am Thursday night for a lot of western Montana and part of the Hi-Line in north-central Montana. Critical fire weather conditions are possible due to the combination of hot temperatures, breezy conditions, and low relative humidity.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm today. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

A cold front moves in today dropping temperature highs into the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Today will be mainly sunny, hazy, and windy with gusts around the Helena area (20-30mph) and in northeastern Montana (30-40mph) with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph.

Thursday will rebound with temperature highs in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Thursday will have mainly sunny and hazy skies with widespread breezy conditions. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday will have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated showers/storms, generally in the mountains. Temperature highs in the 80s and 90s with breezy conditions. Sustained wind speeds between 10 and 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Saturday, Sunday, & Monday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Cooler temperatures with highs generally in the 70s and low to mid 80s. The cooler and wetter weather is courtesy of an upper-level trough that will develop and strengthen along the western U.S. late this week.

Next Tuesday will have mostly sunny skies, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, and breezy winds between 5 and 20 mph. Temperatures highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s are expected.