A cold front brings precipitation and cooler below average temperatures on this Labor Day.

Happy Monday and Labor Day!

Mostly cloudy skies with precipitation to start off this week. Showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout today. Most of the rain will be seen before 3pm with some isolated showers after 3pm. A little breezy in central Montana today. Gusts pick up in eastern Montana between 30 and 40 mph possible. Smoke will increase along the Hi-line this morning and work its way into central Montana and eastern Montana this evening. Cooler below average temperatures will be around today, temperature highs will be in the upper 50s and range in the 60s.

Tuesday conditions will start to improve with temperature highs ranging in the 70s and low 80s. Mostly sunny skies can be expected with widespread smoke and haze mainly in areas east of I-15. Wednesday will have sunny skies, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, with a chance of showers mainly before midnight.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs in the 70s, and a slight breeze between 5 and 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with increased cloud cover in the afternoon and evening. Temperature highs in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, a chance of showers, and high temperatures in the 70s.