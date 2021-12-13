Cold front will bring some snow showers, chilly temperatures Tuesday

Monday: Temperatures will be seasonably mild yet again on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 40s. There will be some flurries and light snow showers in the morning for Helena. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the overnight hours.

Tuesday: Temperatures start out around 40 degrees Tuesday morning but a cold front moves through during the late morning and early afternoon hours. As the front moves through, winds will briefly pick up with a gust up to 30mph possible. Temperatures will fall through the 30s and into the 20s by dinnertime. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits and low teens. Light snow showers move in following the cold front. Generally, accumulations will be under a half an inch. Although, the Little Belts could pick up to 4 inches of snow above 4500 feet.

Wednesday: Much chillier with highs in the upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies. Temperatures fall into the single digits and low teens at night. Clouds increase overnight.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s again. A very chilly night with subzero temperatures for some areas, temperatures close to 0 degrees in Great Falls overnight. Another rough of light snow showers Thursday evening. Light accumulations under a half an inch expected.

Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 20s. A few clouds work in overnight as lows fall into the mid teens.

Saturday: A bit warmer with highs in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy skies and increased winds. Gusts up to 35mph possible. Overnight lows in the mid teens.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Overnight lows in the upper teens.