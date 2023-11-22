A cold front drops temperatures and precipitation starts this afternoon

Happy Wednesday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southwestern, central, and north-central Montana from 6pm Wednesday/12am Thursday until 6am/9am/noon Friday. In the lower elevations, a coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front, 2 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph at times.

A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for portions of south-central Montana. 2 to 10 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations and 5 to 16 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the mountains. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 40 mph at times.

Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast with scattered showers, especially during the afternoon/evening. Showers will generally be in the form of rain and snow flurries in the lower elevations this morning and then will transition to snow during evening/night. Gusty winds over 40 mph are possible and will gradually weaken as the day goes on. Cooler temperatures with highs in the 40s and low 50s. A cold front will drop temperature down to below freezing tonight in the 20s and upper teens.

Thanksgiving will also be mostly cloudy with snow likely, especially during the morning and generally in locations that are south/west of a line from Cut Bank to Great Falls to Lewistown. A coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected around and south/west of these locations. Less than 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible north/east of these locations. Colder temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. A little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph for the Great Falls and Helena area.

For Friday, expect mostly sunny skies and a few snow showers around the Helena area, generally in the morning and in the mountains. Chilly temperature highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. This weekend skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a few isolated snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15. Remaining chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Breezy in some areas with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Next Monday, skies will be mostly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Also breezy, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.