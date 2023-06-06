Cooler temperatures in the 60s and 70s along with some wind

A flood warning is in effect now until late Friday morning for the Milk River around Glasgow. Minor flooding is occurring.

Another flood warning is in effect now until 10am on this Tuesday for portions of Northeast Montana in Valley County. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Partly cloudy skies on this Tuesday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Today is expected to be drier than it was on Monday. Temperatures are cooler due to a cold front moving in front Canada. Highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. A bit of a breeze with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph.

Increased cloud cover as we head into Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures increase back into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will likely bring shower and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday and mildly cooler on Friday in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph are expected.

For Saturday and Sunday, partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon and evening showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s.

Finally, another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms next Monday. Highs in the 70s and low to mid 80s.