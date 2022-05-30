A cool and breezy unofficial start to summer

Discussion: A broad trough has provided cool and wet conditions through much of the northwestern U.S. this Memorial Day weekend and continues to do so into Memorial Day itself. The storm strengthens as it pulls away to the east providing gusty winds on Monday, particularly for eastern Montana. Gusts up to 45 MPH are possible for Fort Peck Lake.

Gradual clearing and warming is anticipated for the middle part of the week. Temperatures look to remain mild for the foreseeable future with increased chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms by Friday and into the weekend.

Sunday night: Scattered showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 40s.

Memorial Day: Scattered showers during the morning. Peaks of sunshine by the afternoon. A northerly breeze sustained at 10-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH at times. Temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s. A few, lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday: Clouds and sunshine. High temperatures in the lower 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Increasing cloudiness overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: A chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the lower 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. High temperatures in the upper 60s.