A cooler, mostly cloudy Wednesday with AM snow showers

A weak front is bringing some light snow showers to portions of north central Montana early this morning, while rain and mountain snow showers are around in the Helena area. A cooler and mostly cloudy Wednesday is ahead. Highs will top out in the low to mid 40s across central and eastern Montana. Winds will be breezy in eastern Montana, with gusts up to 30 mph.

MTN News

MTN News

There are areas of dense fog once again for northeast Montana as moisture remains trapped in lower levels of the atmosphere. Visibility could drop as low as 1/4 mile or less at times during the morning, so keep those headlights on low-beam when driving through fog before sunrise. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. for Phillips and Valley counties.

MTN News

Skies clear out overnight and it is going to be quite chilly as temperatures dip into the 10s and 20s.

Temperatures warm up for the rest of the workweek, with highs in the 50s. Thursday will be sunny and pleasant, with lighter winds. However, gusty winds return Thursday night into Friday, with stronger gusts spreading east across the plains during the morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph are possible on Friday.

This weekend, clouds will increase as some upper-level moisture moves into the state. Gusty winds will continue Saturday but should decrease somewhat by Sunday. By Sunday, isolated rain and mountain snow showers are possible. Highs will be in the upper 40s and 50s.

MTN News

Monday will be mild again, with highs reaching the upper 50s. A cold front will sweep through late Monday night into Tuesday, bringing significantly colder temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s and some light snow showers. The colder weather and snow showers look to stick around through at least Thanksgiving.

MTN News

MTN News