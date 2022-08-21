A couple hot days ahead before some relief

WEATHER DISCUSSION: After Saturday's high temperature of 96 degrees, Great Falls has seen 32 days above 90 degrees this year. With at least another 2 expected in the next 7 days, Great Falls enters top 10 territory for days above 90 degrees in a year - and we still have about a month left of summer!

With that said, a shot of refreshing air is on the way for the middle of the upcoming week. A deepening trough will provide below normal high temperatures and increased shower chances. Showers and thunderstorms are possible each day throughout the upcoming week, with the best chance being Tuesday and Wednesday. Locations under heavier showers and thunderstorms could pick up as much as an inch of precipitation, however most locations receive between 0.1-0.5" throughout central and north central Montana.

The ridge attempts to build back in by the end of the week and next weekend. There will likely be a return to warmer temperatures and dry conditions around then.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms early on with clearing late. Mild with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Continental Divide during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low and mid 90s. Clearing skies overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, followed by increasing clouds after dinnertime. Scattered showers after sunset, becoming more widespread later in the night. Overnight lows in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers continue overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A stray thunderstorm is possible. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the low and mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered, afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 80s, overnight lows in the low and mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Clearing out, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s, overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.