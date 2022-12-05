A couple rounds of snow impacting central Montana

WEATHER DISCUSSION: A warm front is bringing a widespread round of snow showers to southwest and central Montana. The snow will primarily impact locations south of Route 200. Dangerous travel conditions are expected along I-90, with the worst of the weather being from Missoula to Bozeman. Some areas could see upwards of 6" of snow in the Bitterroot Valley.

Snow winds down late Monday morning and afternoon with scattered snow showers continuing. An arctic cold front moves into north central Montana Monday evening, with light snow overspreading the Hi-Line and pushing into the Route 200 corridor later in the evening. Overall, accumulations will be on the lighter side but frigid temperatures and breezy conditions will create hazardous travel through Tuesday morning.

Arctic air tries to push into the region, but a downslope southwest breeze ramps up Tuesday night into Wednesday warming temperatures into the 30s by midweek. The wind sticks around through the end of the week, along with the warmer temperatures.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers, with periods of moderate snow between I-90 and Route 200. Scattered snow showers north of Route 200. Snow accumulating 1-2" in Great Falls, 2-4" for the Helena area. Overnight lows in the low to mid 10s.

MONDAY: Snow showers in the morning, followed by decreasing clouds. High temperatures in the low to mid 20s. Frigid with snow redeveloping late. Overnight lows -5 to 5 degrees with subzero wind chills. A general coating to 2 inches of snowfall expected throughout north central Montana.

TUESDAY: Snow showers early, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in mid to upper 10s, falling into the single digits throughout the evening. The wind shifts to the southwesterly direction overnight, resulting in warming temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A sustained SW breeze at 15-25 MPH gusting to 40 MPH at times. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Increasing clouds overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 10s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 10s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 10s.

SUNDAY: A few, spotty snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.