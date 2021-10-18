A Delightful Week of Fall Weather Ahead

Temperatures were well above average this weekend, with many areas topping out in the low to mid 70's and some locations even breaking out into the lower 80's. A storm system and associated cold front are on the way which will bring us back to more seasonable temperatures.

We see cloud cover increase throughout the overnight hours and staying mostly cloudy for the first half of Monday. The low pressure system passes to our south, mainly bringing light snow accumulations to the extreme southern portion of Montana. High temperatures will be in the low 60's on Monday but cooling off quickly during the evening and overnight hours.

Temperatures only reach the upper 40's and low 50's on Tuesday but as high pressure develops to our southwest, clear skies and warmer temperatures return. We will see a steady climb in temperatures from Wednesday to Friday with highs in the low 70's by Friday. Cooler air filters back in for next weekend.