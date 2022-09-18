A few mild days before the real fall weather arrives

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Temperatures remain mild through the rest of the weekend and into Monday before a much cooler and potentially wetter weather pattern settles in.

A cold front drops south along the Continental Divide Monday night. High temperatures run 20-30 degrees cooler from Monday to Tuesday. A few snow showers are possible above 6000 feet along the Continental Divide, scattered rain showers elsewhere.

Another disturbance brings a widespread rain event to the area Wednesday night into Thursday. There is some uncertainty as to how much precipitation can be expected, however the heaviest will likely be near the Continental Divide.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers clear, mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, with increasing clouds after dinnertime. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered, light showers during the early part of the overnight hours. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and a bit breezy. A stray shower or isolated thunderstorm is possible. A WSW wind sustained at 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 MPH at times. Highs in the upper 70s. Clouds increase overnight with scattered showers possible. The wind switches to the northerly direction and temperatures cool into the lower 40s. Snow showers are possible above 6000 feet along the Continental Divide.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Patchy frost possible overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds increase and showers develop after dinnertime continuing overnight. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s to around 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few showers continuing overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.