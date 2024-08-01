A few more hot days ahead before major changes next week

As we transition into August 2024, Helena reflects on a record-setting July, which ended up being the 7th hottest on record. The heat makes a comeback today, with temperatures in central and eastern Montana expected to rise into the mid and upper 90s. Some areas may even flirt with triple-digit highs by Friday.

Fortunately, the smoke won’t pose a problem today. However, it is anticipated to increase starting Friday afternoon as a high-pressure ridge strengthens over Montana, drawing in smoke from wildfires raging in California and Oregon.

Over the weekend, a cold front is expected to sweep in from the north, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday evening. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop on Sunday and continue into the following week, with temperatures dropping by 10-15 degrees from Saturday to Sunday.

Scattered thunderstorms may become a daily occurrence each afternoon and evening starting Sunday and persisting throughout most of next week. A low pressure system moving in from Canada is predicted to drive temperatures even further below average by the middle of next week.