A few severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail on Thursday

After a lull in severe weather recently, the threat of severe thunderstorms returns on Thursday. The greatest instability will be in eastern Montana, where there is the highest risk today. There is potential for stronger thunderstorms in central and western Montana depending on the amount of sunshine in the afternoon. Some storms could get pretty nasty, with hail, 60+ mph wind and heavy rain.

Check out the forecast:

A few severe thunderstorms with damaging wind and hail- Thursday, September 11

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s in central Montana and low to mid 80s in eastern Montana.

A broad, slow-moving storm system moves over the state the next couple of days. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around Friday and Saturday, but overall the weekend forecast has trended drier. Sunday should stay mostly dry and we'll get some sunshine in. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday.

Another system starts to impact the area early next week, with some showers and a few thunderstorms possible Monday and Tuesday. Seasonable temperatures for mid-September with highs in the 70s.