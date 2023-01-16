A foggy and snowy start to the work week

WEATHER DISCUSSION: Dense freezing fog continues to impact the Hi-Line as an inversion holds moisture and colder air closer to the ground. The fog will create slick travel and reduced visibility the next several days.

Periods of light snow, potentially mixed with light freezing rain, will begin to impact north central Montana overnight. While accumulation are expected to remain under an inch for lower elevations, there will be icy spots on Monday morning. Higher elevations throughout central and southwestern Montana can expect 1-4" of accumulation by Monday evening.

The weather is going to remain unsettled across the northern Rockies and high plains this week, however there are still no major storm systems anticipated in the next several days. A trend towards cooler temperatures is expected for late January.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Overcast skies with areas of dense fog for the Hi-Line east of Havre. Scattered rain, freezing rain and snow impacting north central Montana. Light accumulations expected in lower elevations, 1-4" for higher terrain (5000 feet+). Temperatures falling into the low to mid 20s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 20s for central Montana.

MONDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers. Accumulations generally under an inch for lower elevations, 1-4" for higher terrain (5000 feet+). Areas of dense freezing fog continuing for the Hi-Line east of Havre. Temperatures rising into the mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 30s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front. Precipitation ending with mostly cloudy skies continuing. Temperatures falling into the upper 10s and lower 20s for the Hi-Line, mid 20s for central Montana.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Dense freezing fog for the Hi-Line east of Havre, patchy fog throughout the rest of central Montana. Highs in the mid to upper 20s for northeastern Montana, low to mid 30s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 30s for central Montana. Gradual clearing overnight with continued dense fog impacting the Hi-Line. Temperatures falling into the 10s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 20s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Areas of dense freezing fog for the Hi-Line east of Havre. A bit breezy with a sustained SW wind at 10-20 MPH. High temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 30s for central Montana and the Rocky Mountain Front. Partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the low to mid 10s for the Hi-Line, upper 10s and lower 20s for the Helena Valley and the Rocky Mountain Front, mid 20s for central Montana.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Slight chance for a snow shower. Dense fog for the Hi-Line east of Havre. High temperatures in the mid to upper 20s for the Hi-Line, mid to upper 30s for central Montana. Increased cloud cover overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 10s for the H-Line, upper 10s and lower 20s for central Montana.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 30s for central Montana.