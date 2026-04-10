2025-2026 seasonal snowfall numbers and how they compare to previous years in Montana

Here’s a look at the 2025-2026 seasonal snowfall totals so far across Montana.

NOAA

Overall, it has been a lackluster snow season for most of the lower elevations across Montana, and even the mountains did not fare especially well. But not everyone came up short.

At Teton Pass Ski Resort, it was a very different story.

In a recent Facebook post ahead of its final day of operation this Saturday, April 11, the resort wrote: "Teton Pass was in the flow, we got lucky and we thrived this year! We are so incredibly grateful to have caught the wave. The previous two seasons were rough and we struggled through, but 25/26 came through for us in a big way!"

Showdown Ski Area also had a solid season with 221 inches of snow measured as of April 10, and its final day of the season is scheduled for Sunday, April 12. In an interview back in February, owner Katie Boedecker noted that the warmer weather during the winter months still kept some skiers away, "If you can go off and work in your garden, you're not as likely to come skiing." But heavy snowfall in March and April made for a much better back half of their ski season.

Of course, the calendar means very little to Mother Nature in Montana.

Climatologically, April can still be a big month for snow in Montana. Colder air often lingers into spring, and when it combines with one of Montana’s frequent April storm systems, it can lead to some significant snowfall.

Over the past 20 years, April has been the snowiest month of the year about one out of every four years. Great Falls averages 9.4 inches of snow during April alone.

More often than not, though, April and May bring the final measurable snow of the season.

Here are the dates of the final measurable snowfall in Great Falls over the past decade:



2025: April 16 — 0.3"

April 16 — 0.3" 2024: May 8 — 0.3"

May 8 — 0.3" 2023: April 20 — 0.6"

April 20 — 0.6" 2022: May 19 — 0.2"

May 19 — 0.2" 2021: May 21 — 3.2"

May 21 — 3.2" 2020: May 12 — 1.5"

May 12 — 1.5" 2019: May 18 — 0.3"

May 18 — 0.3" 2018: April 13 — 1.4"

April 13 — 1.4" 2017: April 9 — 4.4"

April 9 — 4.4" 2016: April 28 — 0.1"

Even though the snowy season for lower elevations is beginning to wind down, there is still time to add to this year’s totals. We typically look at the snow season as running from July 1st to June 30th of the following year to capture the entire span of potential snowfall for a season, including early fall snows and late spring or even summer snows here in Montana.

Snowfall Totals Through April 10, 2026

City Snowfall Through April 10 Departure From Seasonal Normal (July 1-June 30) Great Falls 41.1" -25.0" Helena 22.3" -14.9" Havre 24.6" -16.4" Glasgow 36.3" -4.4" Kalispell 41.2" -13.2" Missoula 20.0" -23.0" Bozeman 31.4" -59.9" Billings 38.5" -18.9"

Great Falls had recorded just 16.6 inches of snow by the beginning of March, with a large portion of that falling during November. The core winter months were very dry, but March and early April helped make up some ground, with more than 2 feet of snow recorded during that stretch.

Even with the late season rebound, Great Falls is still running more than 2 feet below average for the season so far.

Helena and Havre typically receive much less snow than Great Falls, but both cities are also running more than a foot below normal so far this season.

Glasgow has fared a bit better, thanks in large part to a very snowy December. The city recorded 21 inches of snow in December alone, making it the third snowiest December on record there.

And yes, there is a reason the phrase ‘so far’ keeps getting used.

Next week looks active across the state, and with colder temperatures returning, some forecast models show the potential for more accumulating snow in the lower elevations.

That said, this time of year, snowfall accumulation depends heavily on precipitation intensity and the time of day due to a higher sun angle and warm ground temperatures.

So while the snowy season is winding down, winter may not be quite finished with Montana just yet.