A mild weekend in central Montana

Patchy freezing fog has developed on the Hi-Line east of Havre. A Dense Fog Advisory continues through 11am. Please watch for changing visibility and icy roads. Widely scattered rain and snow showers will give way to mostly cloudy skies on Friday. Daytime highs will range from the 20s to 30s on the Hi-Line, and in the 40s south of the Hi-Line.

Roads could also become a little slick at and above mountain passes, as up to a couple of inches of snow may fall.

The weekend is going to be seasonably mild in central Montana, with high temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s both days. The Hi-Line will warm from the 20s and 30s on Saturday to the 30s and 40s on Sunday. It will also be breezy at times.

Mostly dry and breezy conditions continue into next week, with isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains. Temperatures gradually cool down throughout next week, with some snow possible towards the end of the week.

MTN News

MTN News