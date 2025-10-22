A quiet and pleasant Wednesday ahead across Montana. Expect sunshine and lighter winds with highs in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure is going to provide beautiful fall weather and likely some of the warmest weather until spring through Friday. However, the wind is going to get stronger by Friday with wind speeds around 10 to 25 mph.

This weekend, a storm system starts to move into the state. There will be a few rain and mountain snow showers around, but the bulk of the precipitation will be along and west of the Divide. The bigger impact for central and eastern Montana will be widespread gusty winds with gusts over 40 mph at times. It will also cooldown throughout the weekend, with high temperatures dropping from the 50s and lower 60s on Saturday to the 40s and lower 50s on Sunday.

The cool weather continues next week with high temperatures staying in the 40s and lower 50s on Monday and Tuesday. The wind sticks around with breezy conditions to start out the workweek.

