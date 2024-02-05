A small break in snow after a weekend of precipitation

Happy Monday!

Today skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of lingering snow showers this morning in southern and western Montana. Temperature highs will be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. A light visible breeze will be around as well around between 5 and 10 mph.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around, mainly in the evening. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the low 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. High temperatures will be in the 30s and upper 20s. Thursday skies will be mostly cloudy with a snow likely mainly in the morning. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

Friday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow before 11am. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Party sunny skies, a slight chance of snow, and high temperatures in the 20s and 30s.