A soaking rain in portions of Montana this weekend

We're off to a bit of a chilly start in north central Montana with temperatures sitting in the low to mid 30s. A moist atmosphere is leading to patchy dense fog in certain spots this morning, particularly between Great Falls and Helena as well as for the Glacier National Park region and the Rocky Mountain Front. While some us are seeing sunshine this morning, clouds will build this afternoon with a brief shower or thunderstorm around this evening.

Saturday will be the break in between storm systems with some sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. A stray shower or thunderstorm could develop in the evening before a steadier rain starts to develop overnight.

As the main low pressure moves over the area on Sunday, widespread rain will fall across central and eastern Montana. There's also a cold component to this storm again, so snow levels could drop as low as 5,500 to 6,000 feet. This could pose more travel impacts over mountain passes by Monday morning.

The exact path of the storm will determine where the heaviest precipitation sets up, but as of now it appears the best chance for over an inch of precipitation is over portions of central and southeastern Montana. Most of north central Montana will pick up between 0.25"-0.75"

It also cools off to the 40s and 50s for Sunday, but we'll start to rebound next week into the 60s and 70s. However, it'll stay fairly unsettled with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

