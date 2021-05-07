A spring storm will kick off the weekend

A RED FLAG WARNING for high fire danger has been issued for portions of northeast Montana until 8 pm. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Lake until 3 am Saturday.

After a dry day with sunny skies and warm temperatures, today will be the complete opposite. A disturbance moving in off the Pacific will bring widespread rain showers and isolated thunderstorms across portions of southwest, north-central, south-central, and central Montana.

Some of the storms moving across southwest and southcentral Montana during the afternoon/evening could intensify and produce; small hail, gusty wind, and heavy downpours. Minor street flooding could impact lowland flooding spots. Daytime highs will be reached before noon in several locations in southwest, western, central, and portions of north-central Montana. The high temperatures will be 20 degrees cooler than Thursday's highs. Ahead of the disturbance moving in off the Pacific, eastern Montana daytime highs will climb into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. The combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions have prompted The National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for portions of northeast Montana.

Saturday, an area of low pressure will stagnate over the area, allowing for more cloud cover and more moisture to fall. The high temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Mothers Day, unfortunately, will be similar to Saturday; cooler and wet.

Don't fret; by mid-week next week, daytime highs will soar back into the 70s.

Happy Friday

A.R. 😊

