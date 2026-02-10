A stretch of mild, dry days ahead

A strong system brought much-needed moisture to parts of Montana, with rain changing to heavy, wet snow. Lewistown and Helena received more than their entire "normal" monthly precipitation, and up to a foot of snowfall fell in the mountains, with as much as an inch of liquid equivalent.

Weak high pressure will bring another stretch of mild and dry weather throughout the workweek. Tuesday will have lots of sunshine, with highs in the 40s.

A system will brush southern Montana with some snow, but there will be just a few more clouds in central Montana on Wednesday. Highs will be back in the 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be beautiful, with highs in the 40s and 50s under a sunny to mostly clear sky.

The weekend features more clouds and a few mountain snow showers, with highs in the 40s.

The weather pattern for the West is going to become more active over the next couple of weeks, with several storm systems and cooler temperatures. The first arrives next Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing our next chance for some snow.

